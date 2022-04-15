Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

