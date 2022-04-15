Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will report $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 236,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,884.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOH traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.94. 232,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,704. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

