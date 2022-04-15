Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $337.59 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PEBO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $850.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after buying an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 79,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

