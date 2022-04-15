Analysts Anticipate The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Chemours reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,295 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

