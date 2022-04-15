Analysts Expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvePoint.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

AVPT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 1,594,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,986. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $30,140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

