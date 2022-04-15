Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 6,493,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

