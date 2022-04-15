Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) to announce $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 million and the lowest is $3.23 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 82,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,277. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

