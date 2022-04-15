Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.71. 1,427,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

