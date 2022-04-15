Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $164.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $164.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $704.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

