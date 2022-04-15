Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Savara posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.