Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.70. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

