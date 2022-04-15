Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,950 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.78. 119,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,783. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

