Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) PT at $6.80

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

APTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 908,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

