Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $142.56

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. 260,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,404. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.