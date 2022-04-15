Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $20.06

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURLF. Benchmark assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CURLF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 300,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,540. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

