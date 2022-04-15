Analysts Set Expectations for Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

