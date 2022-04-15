Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Target Price at $141.67

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($130.43) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $$167.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $198.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

