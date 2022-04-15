Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $55.41

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 1,143,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.