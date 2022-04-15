Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Target Price at $653.00

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $653.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.90. 1,225,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.45. The company has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

