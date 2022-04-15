Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 3,728.33

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,738.57 ($48.72).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.13) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB traded up GBX 103 ($1.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,915 ($37.99). The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,834. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,862.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,020.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.55), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,114.41).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.