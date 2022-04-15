AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Director Sells $142,623.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.