Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.60 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

