Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.60 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.