Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.60 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $945.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 713,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 169.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 548,754 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

