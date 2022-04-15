Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $188.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.00 million. Apartment Income REIT reported sales of $176.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $780.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.03 million to $796.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $823.51 million, with estimates ranging from $807.01 million to $840.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 599,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,598. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 531,339 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

