Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 269,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,344. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

