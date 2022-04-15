Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.21 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,046,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

