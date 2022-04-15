Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,526,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $144.37.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

