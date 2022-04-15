Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 175 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,380. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

