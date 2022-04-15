Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 222 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,854. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

