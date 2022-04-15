Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 million and the highest is $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.93. 36,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

