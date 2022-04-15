Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.