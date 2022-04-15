Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 1.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.55. 180,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 239,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$694.44 million and a PE ratio of -33.27.
Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)
Read More
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.