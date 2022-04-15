Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 213 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

NYSE:IQV opened at $238.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.77. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

