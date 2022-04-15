Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,402 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 652.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $60.67 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 433.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

