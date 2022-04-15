Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $47.07 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

