Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

