Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,537 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $144.37.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.