Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 623 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

