Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2,201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $196.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.