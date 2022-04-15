Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $679,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $128.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.