Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $747,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

