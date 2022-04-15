Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $800,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $415.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.70 and a 200-day moving average of $487.88. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

