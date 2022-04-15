Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $937,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $162.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $170.66.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

