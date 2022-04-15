Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.