Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.50% of OFS Credit worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $12.23 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $72.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

