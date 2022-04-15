Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,541 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

