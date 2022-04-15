Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE AFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,995. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

