Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Position Increased by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for 10.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $46.87. 521,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,790. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.