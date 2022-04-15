Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the March 15th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,563.0 days.

ASBRF opened at $35.42 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

